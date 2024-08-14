Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average of $218.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $4,170,337.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,020,588.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,218,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.