Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Shares of ADI opened at $218.01 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

