Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,755 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

