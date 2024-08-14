Cooper Financial Group Invests $206,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

