Cooper Financial Group Invests $316,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.