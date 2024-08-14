Cooper Financial Group Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,801,000 after buying an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

