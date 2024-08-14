Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Barclays cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

