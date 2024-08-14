Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,236 shares of company stock worth $20,930,643 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

