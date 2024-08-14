Cormark Downgrades B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 69.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in B2Gold by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.