CuriosityStream’s (CURI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.35 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

CURI opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $26,215.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and sold 110,097 shares valued at $116,703. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 6,399.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,126 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 782.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $417,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

