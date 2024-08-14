Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $48.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 309,543 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.