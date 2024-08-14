Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $257.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.25.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

FANG opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average of $192.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

