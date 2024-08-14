Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 100768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. The stock has a market cap of C$580.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.