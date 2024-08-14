DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,797,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

