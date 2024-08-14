Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRR. Scotiabank lowered Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.