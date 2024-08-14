Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

