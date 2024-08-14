European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERE. Raymond James raised European Commercial REIT from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded European Commercial REIT to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on European Commercial REIT
European Commercial REIT Price Performance
European Commercial REIT Dividend Announcement
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Commercial REIT
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 3 Dividend-Paying Stocks for Stability in Volatile Markets
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.