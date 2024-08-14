European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Desjardins

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERE. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.
