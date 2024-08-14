Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Femasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Femasys Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -2.81. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%. Research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

