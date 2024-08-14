First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

