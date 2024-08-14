Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($271.96) to £207 ($264.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($280.90) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($219.02) to £175.89 ($224.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £197.22 ($251.82).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

LON FLTR opened at £159.25 ($203.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.18. The company has a market capitalization of £28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,735.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of £179.80 ($229.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £156.97.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

