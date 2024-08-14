flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.
flyExclusive Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLYX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. flyExclusive has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
About flyExclusive
