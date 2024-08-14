Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 1004046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,110,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,741,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Fortrea by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after buying an additional 2,836,563 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,056,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

