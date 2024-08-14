Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.99. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Fortrea by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,563 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fortrea in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 40.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

