FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

FENC opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

