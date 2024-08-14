FY2028 EPS Estimates for Annexon, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annexon in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).
Get Our Latest Report on Annexon
Annexon Stock Performance
Shares of ANNX opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter worth about $72,000.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Annexon
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Instacart Stock Gains Momentum with Profits and AI-Powered Carts
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.