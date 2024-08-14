GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GEV has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $179.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.