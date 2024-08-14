GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) Short Interest Up 1,640.7% in July

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 1,640.7% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMZZ opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -365.19 and a beta of 2.84. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 20.68% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

