Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 445.67 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,133,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,860. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

