Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Strong-Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 445.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares in the company, valued at $36,390,518.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,595,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,390,518.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $647,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

