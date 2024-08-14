Haleon plc (HLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Haleon has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Haleon to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

