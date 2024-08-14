Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Featured Stories

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

