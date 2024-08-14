Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of HOFV stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
