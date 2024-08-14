Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in July

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.58.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, laboratory equipment, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The company offers precision laser systems and imaging systems for biology markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.