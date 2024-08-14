Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 71.0% in July

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.58.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
