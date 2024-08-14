HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELVA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELVA

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya comprises approximately 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.