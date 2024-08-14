Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Illumina Stock Down 3.9 %

ILMN stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $179.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

