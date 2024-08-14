Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11), reports. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%.
Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $811.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $30.96.
In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
