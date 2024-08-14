International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Decreased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth about $9,021,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 172.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 1.6 %

IP stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

View Our Latest Report on IP

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.