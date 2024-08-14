Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

