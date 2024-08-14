Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 30th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

