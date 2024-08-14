Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

