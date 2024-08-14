Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.