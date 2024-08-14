Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VTN stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

