Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $82.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

JXN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.