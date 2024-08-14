Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.19 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.19 billion and approximately $88.11 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,443,910,186 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,441,575,944.845978. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17044565 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $91,496,666.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

