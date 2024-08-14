KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.6 %

KEY opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,412,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 275,459 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

