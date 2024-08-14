Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Kingstone Companies Stock Up 11.7 %

KINS stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838,000.00 and a beta of 0.56. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Kingstone Companies worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

