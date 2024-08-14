Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

KTYCF stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Kits Eyecare has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

