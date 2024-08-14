Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 769,486 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

