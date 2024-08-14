L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Singular Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In other L.B. Foster news, Director Raymond T. Betler acquired 5,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,334.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond T. Betler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,620 shares of company stock valued at $149,231 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.