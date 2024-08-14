Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lennar were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 331.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $5,592,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Shares of LEN opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $182.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

